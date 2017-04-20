There is only one man worthy of giving Bill O'Reilly the sendoff he deserves: Stephen Colbert.

The Late Show host revived his Colbert Report alter ego (which was based largely on O'Reilly) to say goodbye to the combative pundit after his firing from Fox News. "You didn't deserve this great man," Colbert told the nation. "All he ever did was have his back. And if you're a woman, maybe have a go at the front too. And what? Suddenly sexual harassment's a crime? But that's the country we live in now. Obama's Trump's America."

However, Colbert admitted he always knew O'Reilly's downfall would come eventually. "When I first saw Bill on TV, I knew in my heart that no one could possibly sustain such a broad character for that long. So Bill, I invite you to come live in the mountain cabin with me and Jon Stewart. We've got an animal sanctuary. Jon and I milk the goats. And soon, I hope, we'll be milking you."

"Stay strong, Papa Bear," Colbert pleaded to O'Reilly.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)