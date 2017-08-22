Common's next project will have him teaming up with rap royalty and a famed Hollywood producer. The musician-turned-actor is set to star in Black Samurai, a live-action series based on the novels by Marc Olden which is currently in development at Starz.

The story centers on Robert Sand (Common), a skilled American Army Ranger whose life changes drastically when a legendary Japanese master invites him to train as a samurai. After mercenaries kill his beloved sensei and samurai family, Sand sets course on a worldwide journey of revenge and self-discovery.

Featuring music from Common and the Wu-Tang Clan, the series will be an update to both the novels and the 1977 film of the same name. In addition to starring, Common with executive produce alongside Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, his brother Mitchell Diggs and mega-producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Cormac and Marianne Wibberley (National Treasure, Bad Boys II) will serve as showrunners and write the pilot.

With the all-star team they've already assembled, it's safe to say the show is off to a great start.