Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Starsky and Hutch might be returning to TV with Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn behind the wheel.

Gunn is currently penning a script with his brother, Brian Gunn, and cousin, Mark Gunn, for a reboot of the classic '70s crime procedural, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gunn could also potentially direct the pilot if his schedule allows (he's currently set to write and direct a third Guradians film) for Sony Pictures Television -- which is currently shopping the reboot to broadcast, cable and streaming services for a potential airing partner.

2017 Returning Fall Shows: Where We Left Off

Starsky and Hutch launched on ABC in 1975 as a movie-of-the-week starring Paul Michael Glaser as David Michael Starsky and David Soul as Kenneth "Hutch" Hutchinson. It then continued on as a series, which ran for four seasons and almost 100 episodes. The series was rebooted as a film in 2004 with Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson in the titular roles.

Gunn, his brother and cousin will executive produce the series along with Sony's Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty.

Sony has not yet found a network for the reboot, though Paramount network has allegedly passed on the package.