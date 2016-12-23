Carrie Fisher, the actress and writer best known for playing Princess Leia in the Star Wars film series, was hospitalized Friday after suffering a massive heart attack on a plane.



Fisher, 60, was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest, according to TMZ, which first reported the news. She reportedly received CPR onboard. The plane landed just after noon at LAX and she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was placed on a ventilator, per TMZ.



Fisher's brother, Todd Fisher, told Variety Friday night that the actress has been moved from the emergency room to the ICU and that "everybody's praying for her." Earlier Friday evening, the Associated Press reported that Todd Fisher said his sister was in stable condition, but he told Variety that was inaccurate. "There's nothing new from the doctors," he told the site.

Fisher had been in London filming Season 3 of Catastrophe and was also on a book tour promoting her memoir The Princess Diarist.