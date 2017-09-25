Star Trek: Discovery is here and fans had plenty of feelings about the newest addition to the Star Trek family.

The series centers on the Vulcan-raised human Commander Michael Burnam (Sonequa Martin-Green) who finds herself on the U.S.S. Discovery for reasons currently unknown.

On Sunday evening, Trekkies new and old gathered to not only point their eyeballs at the first two episodes -- titled "The Vulcan Hello" and "Battle at the Binary Stars," respectively - but also to share their thoughts on Twitter.

Despite the backlash the show was subjected to ahead of the premiere over its diversity, the reviews after it aired were overwhelmingly positive. "The first two episodes of @startrekcbs are fantastic; the best start to a Trek series hands-down," wrote user Anthony Darnell.

Here's what the rest of the Twitterverse had to say.

However, not everyone was enthralled with Discovery. Some had mixed feelings while others outright rejected it.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery stream Sundays at 8:30/7:30c exclusively on CBS All Access.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS. )