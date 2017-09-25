Star Trek: Discovery is here and fans had plenty of feelings about the newest addition to the Star Trek family.

The series centers on the Vulcan-raised human Commander Michael Burnam (Sonequa Martin-Green) who finds herself on the U.S.S. Discovery for reasons currently unknown.

On Sunday evening, Trekkies new and old gathered to not only point their eyeballs at the first two episodes -- titled "The Vulcan Hello" and "Battle at the Binary Stars," respectively - but also to share their thoughts on Twitter.

Despite the backlash the show was subjected to ahead of the premiere over its diversity, the reviews after it aired were overwhelmingly positive. "The first two episodes of @startrekcbs are fantastic; the best start to a Trek series hands-down," wrote user Anthony Darnell.

Here's what the rest of the Twitterverse had to say.

#StarTrekDiscovey is fantastic, the production value is really impressive for a TV show. Looks like I'll be paying for CBS All Access. — Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 25, 2017

#StarTrekDiscovey is like meeting ur dad's new girlfriend. You want to hate her, but she brought you a new iPhone! @startrekcbs #awesome — Grindr Survivr (@GrindrSurvivr) September 25, 2017

As a WOC I related to this vibe so much. Like srsly. When y'all gonna start listening to us? #StarTrekDiscovery #OnFleet pic.twitter.com/D04lcPx9Z7 — DIANCA LONDON (@diancalondon) September 25, 2017

A BLACK WOMAN IN SPACE Y'ALL! #StarTrekDiscovery #OnFleet 🖖🏾 — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) September 25, 2017

I am loving that the lead characters in #StarTrekDiscovey are both women of color. And they are in charge 🖖🏻🖖🏼🖖🏽🖖🏾🖖🏿 — Christopher❄️ (@cwebbonline) September 25, 2017

However, not everyone was enthralled with Discovery. Some had mixed feelings while others outright rejected it.

Not sure what to make of #StarTrekDiscovey as yet. Wanted to see more action. The Klingon's are a warrior race, they do WAY TOO MUCH talking — Jermain Julien (@JermainJulien) September 25, 2017

Feeling kinda confused and let down by #StarTrekDiscovey but I'll be watching next week to give it another chance — Laura Welty (@ljbwelty) September 25, 2017

#StarTrekDiscovey - Episodes 1 & 2: style over substance, terrible main character, stop-and-go storytelling, no sense of pacing — Thilo (@ThiloAdamitz) September 25, 2017

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery stream Sundays at 8:30/7:30c exclusively on CBS All Access.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS. )