It's almost time to return to the world of Star Trek, but first we need the music that will transport us to the final frontier.

CBS All Access revealed a behind the scenes featurette around the theme song for the new series, Star Trek: Discovery, composed by Jeff Russo. The video shows Russo composing the theme with a full orchestra and features Discovery executive producer Alex Kurtzman explaining how the iconic theme from the Original Series inspired Discovery's intro.

The hints of Alexander Courage's original work is definitely there in the opening and the final notes with the trumpets signaling a journey to where "no man has gone before." However, the new theme is updated for 2017. The original score featured a woodwinds, whimsical sounding bridge -- indicating more light hearted adventure. The new theme brings it back to the string instruments for the bridge, relying more heavily on the cello and upright bass to deliver a sinister version.

Here's the original for comparison.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access.

