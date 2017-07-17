Star Trek: Discovery is making sure their first San Diego Comic-Con is a memorable one.

The anticipated revival's cast will gather for a panel on Saturday in Ballroom 20 at 2:30 p.m. Stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp and James Frain, along with producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Heather Kadin and Akiva Goldsman will participate in the panel, which will be moderated by guest star Rainn Wilson.

CBS is also setting up an immersive Star Trek: Discovery experience at the Michael J. Wolf Fine Arts Gallery. There, fans with or without Comic-Con badges will be able to see props, costumes, sketches and more from Star Trek: Discovery. But more importantly, they'll be able to take a photo with the U.S.S. Discovery captain's chair. The Star Trek immersive experience will run from Thursday through Sunday and will include a Star Trek shop with items exclusive to Comic-Con.

If you aren't able to make it to the photo op of the captain's chair - don't worry. From Thursday through Sunday, you'll be able to take free rides through the Gaslamp district in pedicabs designed to look like the captain's chair, complete with video monitors in the armrests (that will be playing trailers for Star Trek: Discovery, natch).

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere Sunday, Sept. 24 on CBS before switching exclusively to CBS All Access.