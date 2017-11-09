You're not going to have to wait long for new episodes of Star Trek: Discovery when it wraps up the first half of Season 1 this Sunday. TV Guide has learned that the sci-fi series will return with new episodes starting Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS All Access.

Part two of the inaugural season kicks off with Episode 10, titled "Despite Yourself," which finds our heroes in uncharted territory. Much like Captain Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager, the Discovery crew will be forced to get creative with their methods of survival against unprecedented threats. However, unlike the Voyager, they'll get the advantage of not having to merge two wholly different crews with opposing views on how to get back home.

The series stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Mary Chieffo, Shazad Latif and Wilson Cruz.

