CBS All Access has decided to stick with Star Trek: Discovery. The series will be back for a second season, the streaming service announced Monday.

Star Trek: Discovery is the first Star Trek television series since Star Trek: Enterprise and is set a decade before the start of Star Trek: The Original Series. Sonequa Martin-Green stars as Michael Burnham, the first officer of the USS Discovery, and follows the Federation-Klingon war.

The CBS All Access exclusive is considered the anchor to CBS' venture into an on-demand streaming service, and CBS has repeatedly touted the show as leading to record numbers of sign ups since its debut. Of course CBS All Access being a streaming site, there are no viewership numbers to compare with other shows on broadcast, cable or on-demand.

We do have numbers for the first episode, though, because it premiered on CBS to entice new CBS All Access subscribers (which apparently worked). The debut was watched by 9.49 million viewers opposite Sunday Night Football.

Star Trek: DiscoveryProducer Confirms Michelle Yeoh Will Return

The renewal comes six episodes into the first season, which will be divided into two parts. The first one concludes Nov. 7 and the second portion, consisting of six episodes, premieres in January. CBS All Access did not mention how many episodes would be in Season 2.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery premiere Sunday nights at 8:30/7:30c on CBS All Access.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, the parent company of CBS All-Access.)