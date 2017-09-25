CBS All Access' new Star Trek series, Star Trek: Discovery, is getting rave reviews from fans and critics, but what about the people who know Star Trek best: the previous stars?

Now that the two-part premiere has debuted, many Star Trek alums have weighed in on the latest installment of the legendary sci-fi franchise, sharing their own unfiltered thoughts on the prequel series. And you know what? They loved it too!

William Shatner, who starred as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series, is never afraid to voice his opinion, even if it might ruffle a few feathers. But Shatner had nothing but praise for Star Trek: Discovery -- particularly for Jason Isaacs, who stars as Captain Lorca. The pair had an adorable Twitter exchange Sunday night after Shatner asked his followers for their thoughts on Discovery.

"Lacks a certain Kirkiness, naturally, but what doesn't?" Isaacs shared, prompting Shatner to reveal that Isaacs performance "brought tears."

"BTW, those first two episodes you did a magnificent job of acting; the complexity yet aloofness of your character just brought tears" — William Shatner



Nana Visitor, who played Kira Nerys in Deep Space Nine, loved the way Discovery respected the history of the franchise and world.

"StarTrek Discovery stands respectfully on the shoulders of past Treks and is positioned to take the tradition into the future. I loved it." — Nana Visitor



Jonathan Frakes, who famously taught us all how to sit in chairs as William T. Riker on Star Trek: The Next Generation and will direct an episode of Discovery, seconded Visitor's assessment.

Jonathan Frakes seconded Visitor's assessment.



Roxann Dawson, who's best known for playing the Klingon-Human hybrid B'Elanna Torres in Voyager, tweeted that "fans will be proud" of Discovery.

"#StarTrekDiscovery WOW! Cinematic, moving and definitely #StarTrek! It very boldly goes. Fans will be proud." — Roxann Dawson



Deep Space Nine alum Terry Farrell, who played Jadzia Dax, couldn't contain her excitement over the way Discovery used special effects. "I want to see more!" she shared.

"So excited to see @startrekcbs #StarTrekDiscovery again! Entire cast is fantastic and the effects are Very impressive! I want to see More!" — Terry Farrell



