[Warning: This post contains spoilers from Episode 8 of Star Trek: Discovery, "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum." Read at your own risk.]

As the war between the Federation and the Klingons heats up, the Discovery is one step closer to figuring out a way to end things once and for all. However, after a miscommunication with an alien species in Sunday's episode of Star Trek: Discovery, the crew members find themselves on the cusp of a showdown they weren't exactly prepared for.

Discovery is called to help out a fellow Federation ship under Klingon attack. Unable to get around the Klingons' cloaking technology, however, the Starfleet ship they were supposed to rescue is taken out and their mission ends in failure.

As the crew comes to terms with the loss, another issue arises: Stamets (Anthony Rapp). After that last warp via the spore drive, he appears disoriented, even referring to Tilly (Mary Wiseman) as captain. He later admits to her that the spore drive has undesired side effects, namely a lapse in memory, but is keeping things under wraps out of fear of being poked and prodded like a science experiment. Given how heavily the Discovery relies on the spore technology, he needs to address this sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones) and Lt. Ash Tyler Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) are dispatched to Pahvo to harness the planet's natural transmitter that they hope will detect the invisible Klingon ships during battle. There, they interact with the communicative species who seem to live in harmony. Saru, establishing a direct connection with them, is suddenly enthralled by their promise for peace and decides to remain there, taking a detour from the mission at hand.

While Burnham and Tyler try to figure out what to do with their brainwashed crew mate, L'Rell (Mary Chieffo) stages her own insurrection aboard the Klingon sarcophagus ship. During an interrogation with Admiral Cornwell (Jayne Brook), she offers to help her escape if that means getting safe passage on the Discovery in return. As it turns out, she's not thrilled with how Kol is running things, believing him to be dishonorable, and is looking to leave him. Unfortunately, they're spotted on the way out and L'Rell is forced to kill Cornwell so her fellow Klingons don't suspect her betrayal. Kol figured things out anyway and orders his crew to "show her how House Kor treats liars."

Before we can find out what that means, their ship is hailed by the Pahvans who sent an invitation to their planet - the same one they also sent out to the Discovery. While the harmonious species intended to stage a peace conference between the two sides, they inadvertently brought the war right to their doorstep — and that means trouble for everyone involved.

New episodes of Star Trek: Discovery stream Sundays at 8:30/7:30c exclusively on CBS All Access.

