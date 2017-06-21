Captain Lorca is ready to run this ship!

The first image of Jason Isaacs as Federation Starship Captain Gabriel Lorca in Star Trek: Discovery was released Wednesday by Entertainment Weekly. It's not only the first image of Isaacs in his Star Fleet uniform, but the first time we're getting a look at the bridge of the series' primary ship. The bridge shown in the Star Trek: Discovery teaser trailer is from the U.S.S. Shenzhou.

It looks like Captain Lorca is contemplating a serious move from the looks of the photo. Perhaps an attack on some Klingons? According to CBS, he is considered a "brilliant military tactician."

For the first time in Star Trek series history, the star will not be the captain of the ship though. Discovery will instead center on First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). Her fellow Star Fleet comrades include Captain Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), under whom Burnham serves, and Lt. Saru (Doug Jones).

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 on CBS before moving exclusively online to CBS All Access.

