Star Trek: Discovery is officially in production as of last week.

CBS All Access announced the news in a new video Tuesday that features a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of the set of the anticipated reboot.

Star Trek: Discovery is set 10 years before the original Star Trek series and will be the first series in the franchise that won't be anchored by a captain. Instead, The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green will headline Discovery as a lieutenant commander. The cast also includes James Frain, Michelle Yeoh, Anthony Rapp and Doug Jones.

Due to its late production start, Star Trek: Discovery's previously announced May premiere date has been pushed, marking the second time the premiere has been delayed. (It was originally scheduled for a January debut.) A new premiere date has yet to be announced.



