CBS finally showed some footage of its long-delayed new series Star Trek: Discovery, which will premiere later this year, during its upfront presentation to advertisers.

The series stars Harry Potter's Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's Michelle Yeoh as Captain Philippa Georgiou and The Walking Dead's Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham. Earlier on Wednesday, the first character photo of Yeoh and Martin-Green was released.

The trailer focused on Martin-Green's journey to having her own command -- though she's finding it difficult to find her way to the front as Star Fleet is attacked by Klingons and new threats.

"Great unifiers are few and far between but they will come," James Frain as Spock's father Sarak says in an ominous voice over as he coaches Burnham through a moment of strife. Sarek serves as the Vulcan ambassador to the United Federation of Planets in the new series that takes place 10 years before Captain Kirk and Spock take off on the U.S.S. Enterprise.

CBS also announced that Star Trek: Discovery has been expanded to 15 episodes and will be accompanied by an after-show Talking Trek.

