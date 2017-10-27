Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) might be struggling to get a handle on her human emotions, but she seems to have found support in Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif), Star Trek: Discovery's new chief security officer. The two quickly formed a bond with Burnham opening up about her conflicted feelings regarding her adopted father Sarek (James Frain) and Tyler reminding her that she's human. So does this instant connection mean there will be romance in their future? It sure looks like it!

"There's definitely a chemistry there and we continue to explore that," Latiff tells TV Guide.

The seeds have already been sown with the two sharing a tender moment in the episode, "Lethe." During a rescue mission for Sarek, Tyler ignores orders to return to the USS Discovery, leaving his trust in Burnhuman who in turn listens to his advice about getting through to her Vulcan dad. "I think he trusts her. I think he softens for her," added Latiff.

Burnham and Tyler are also connected through Captain Grabiel Lorca (Jason Isaacs), who has taken a special liking to both of them. While they might be his proverbial adopted children, that doesn't mean we're going to see them go at it like siblings. "I don't know if it will be a rivalry," Latiff explains. "I think it will be slightly softer than that."

Softer you say? Well, they clearly have a soft spot for one another so things can only escalate from there. Let's just hope that pesky Klingon war doesn't get in the way of their blossoming friendship and potential romance.

