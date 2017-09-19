A new Star Trek: Discovery preview is here and it's serving up a fresh new behind-the-scenes look at the much-anticipated series.

The video offers up glossy shots of the Discovery, which will be helmed by the menacing Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs), as well as extra insight into the practical effects employed by the series. So while there will be some CGI, hardcore fans will be pleased to know that some of the sets you're seeing are also very real.

"It's art. It's magic," executive producer and director Akiva Goldsman says in the video.

This latest iteration takes place 10 years before the events of the original Star Trek series that starred William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy and will center on First Officer Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) who transfers to the Discovery for reasons yet to be revealed.

So far, the show has been pretty tight-lipped on plot details but we do know that it will finally feature that infamous Klingon war which had never before been portrayed on screen. Plus, newly-released titles for the first four episodes are serving up some much-needed clues as to what to expect.

Star Trek: Discovery premieres Sunday, Sept. 24 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS before moving exclusively to CBS All Access. How will you be watching?

