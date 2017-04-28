Star Trek: Discovery is getting even more crew (and by crew of course we mean cast).

On Friday CBS released another round of new cast members for the upcoming series.

Shazad Latif, Rekha Sharma, Kenneth Mitchell, Clare McConnell and Damon Runyan, Star Trek: Discovery

Shazad Latif will star as Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation. Latif previously played Dr. Jekyll on the horror series Penny Dreadful.

Sci-fi vet Rekha Sharma, who's also appeared on Battlestar Galactica and The 100, will star as Commander Landry, the Discovery's security officer.

Kenneth Mitchell will play Klingon Empire commanding officer Kol. Latif was originally cast in this role, but he has since been recast as Lt. Tyler. Clare McConnell and Damon Runyam will also play Klingon Empire leaders named Dennas and Ujilli, respectively.

They join previously announced cast members including Jason Isaacs, who will star as Captain Lorca; Sonequa Martin-Green as First Officer Michael Burnham; and Michelle Yeoh, who will play Han Bo, Captain of the Starship Shenzhou.

This galaxy is getting crowded.

Star Trek: Discovery will premiere later this year on CBS. All new episodes after that will be exclusively available on CBS All Access.

