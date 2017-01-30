Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson and no stranger to the limelight herself, will star in an upcoming episode of Fox's music drama STAR, the network announced.

Her appearance, coming at a yet-to-be disclosed time, will mark her acting debut. She'll play Rachel Wells, a "young, super-chic, stylish and intimidating social media guru," according to Fox. Given the notoriety she's gained as of late -- including a Rolling Stone interview in which she talked about suicide attempts, considering herself black and her, uh, unconventional upbringing -- that sounds about right. Her character was apparently born after some meetings with series creator Lee Daniels, which he teased on Instagram weeks ago.

On STAR, Jackson's Rachel Wells character will oversee a publicity shoot that intentionally pushes Star (Jude Demorest) and Eva (guest star Sharlene Taulé) into boundary-busting territory. Knowing STAR's unabashed buffet of influences, ideas and images, it's sure to be a eye-popping spectacle.

STAR airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on FOX.