Benjamin Bratt is unquestionably one of the most talented and versatile actors of his generation, but as you'll see in this video, he proves that even the most gifted of performers have their limitations.

Though he currently stars in Fox's musical drama STAR -- an often over-the-top dreamscape chock full of powerhouse performances from cast members including Queen Latifah -- Bratt tells TVGuide.com that fans of the show shouldn't expect to see him crooning anytime soon. How come?

"I would love an opportunity to sing, maybe do a dance number," said Bratt, who plays the somewhat shifty manager Jahil, when we caught up with him at the Television Critics Association winter previews. "But I know it would be a disaster. I am a bad singer."

To hear him tell it, not even being around gifted performers including Jude Demorest, who plays the titular character Star, Latifah and Lenny Kravitz have boosted his confidence -- although, to be fair, belting out a song in the presence of two modern-day musical deities would probably make anyone antsy, right? Still, the exceptionally well-kept dog conveys some optimism that he might learn a new trick. Do you think he can pull it off?

Star airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Fox.