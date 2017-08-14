Just what the doctor ordered: ER's Cleo Finch is dropping by Fox's STAR in Season 2.

Michael Michele, who played Finch in Seasons 6, 7 and 8 of the classic NBC medical drama, has joined STAR as a series regular, Deadline reports. STAR follows the rise of three young female artists in the music business in Atlanta as they face the hurdles that come from starting from the bottom and rising to the top.

Michele will play Ayanna, the new owner of the girls' record label who is a business woman first and looking to keep the company profitable, no matter what. As the music business changes, she does whatever she can to make her label relevant.

Lee Daniels Insists He Never Saw STAR as Part of Empire

STAR also stars Benjamin Bratt, Queen Latifah, Jude Demorest, Brittany O'Grady and Ryan Destiny. The premiere will feature a two-part crossover with Empire, in which Empire's Jussie Smollett will head over to STAR and Latifah will drop by Empire.

Michele recently appeared in MacGuyver, Blue Bloods and The Following, and starred in Homicide: Life on the Streets before ER.

STAR returns Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 9/8c on Fox.