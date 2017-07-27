Stana Katic's first project since Castle has her once again relying on those sharp detective skills. She stars in the thriller Absentia which dropped its official trailer on Thursday.

In it, she plays Emily Burne, a detective who wakes up from a six-year coma in a strange cabin after chasing down one of Boston's deadliest serial killers. With no idea who she is or how she ended up there, she's then accused of staging her own disappearance. If the heart-pumping preview is any indication, this show is going to be absolutely bonkers.

Get a Look at the Spooky Next TV Project for Castle's Stana Katic

Absentia also stars Revolution's Patrick Heusinger as her husband, Sleepy Hollow's Neil Jackson, Angel Bonanni from Shots Fired, Downton Abbey alum Cara Theobold, and Game of Thrones and Ray Donovan actor Richard Brake.

It's slated to air this fall on AXN, Sony's international cable network, but doesn't have a U.S. home as of yet.