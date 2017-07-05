ABC's Castle may be long gone, but star Stana Katic isn't done playing detective.

The actress' first role since the end of the procedural she starred in with Nathan Fillion will be in Sony Pictures Television's Absentia, and now we have our first look at life post-Kate Beckett.

Absentia follows Emily Byrne, an FBI investigator who goes missing while pursuing a serial killer in Boston and wakes up in a mysterious cabin six years later with no idea where she is or how she got there. In the trailer above, we see her body and personal mementos floating in water, and Byrne struggle to wake up in what can only be described as a human aquarium tank a little bigger than a coffin. Anyone else getting The OA vibes?

The series is currently slated to air this fall on AXN, Sony's international cable network, but it does not have a home Stateside... yet. C'mon, someone step up and get this for us!

Katic was let go from Castle after eight seasons, likely as a cost-cutting measure should the series get a ninth season, but ABC decided to cancel the series anyway. Katic's other credits include Heroes, 24 and Quantum of Solace.