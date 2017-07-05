Sure it's the third take on Marvel's friendly neighborhood superhero in a decade... But if you're like us, you're climbing walls with excitement to check out Spider-Man: Homecoming when it debuts in theaters on July 7.

The goods news is, you don't have to wait that long to watch the new cast in action. Yes, they may not be swinging from webs; but other than a few total newcomers (sorry, Jacob Batalon) the cast has a long history on television that you can binge right here, right now. So do whatever a spider can, and check out the stars of Homecoming from the comfort of your own home.

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Los Angeles, CA - 6/28/17: Tom Holland seen at Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Hollywood, CA.

What to Watch: Wolf Hall

If you've ever wanted to see Spider-Man team up with characters from Game of Thrones, have I got the series for you! Holland co-stars along with a huge cast, including Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who you might know better as Jojen Reed. Okay, fine, it's about the rise and fall of Thomas Cromwell in the court of King Henry VIII; but it's a great cast, and Holland does well in a smaller part.

Where to Watch It: Amazon Prime

Michael Keaton (Adrian Toomes/The Vulture)

Los Angeles, CA - 6/28/17: Michael Keaton seen at Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Hollywood, CA.

What to Watch: 30 Rock, "100 Part 1 & 2"

Though you may have heard of this Keaton guy before, and he's appeared on a fair amount of television, we recommend revisiting his weirdo turn on 30 Rock's two-part hundredth episode as a janitor trying to prevent a deadly gas leak. Because come on, you've already seen Batman too many times. Watch something new for a change!

Where to Watch It: Netflix

Robert Downey, Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man)

Los Angeles, CA - 6/28/17: Robert Downey Jr. seen at Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Hollywood, CA.

What to Watch: Ally McBeal

Before Downey, Jr. really rejuvenated his career by starring in Marvel's Iron Man, the actor tried to bounce back from prolonged drug abuse and bad behavior by starring as the new romantic lead opposite Calista Flockhart's McBeal, after her first true love died on the show (spoiler). Unfortunately, Downey Jr. still had a ways to go on the road to recovery, getting written out before the end of the season due to his inability to stay on the wagon. But he did win a Golden Globe for the role, and his fourth season episodes are well worth watching.

Where to Watch It: Hulu

Marisa Tomei (May Parker)

Los Angeles, CA - 6/28/17: Marisa Tomei seen at Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Hollywood, CA.

What to Watch: Empire

Tomei first came to attention on the 1980s sitcom A Different World; but her recent turn as tycoon Mimi on FOX's Empire was so delightfully over the top, it's a must watch. Those who have missed the ludicrousness of My Cousin Vinny will find a happy, weird second cousin in Mimi.

Where to Watch It: Fox Now

Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan)

Los Angeles, CA - 6/28/17: Jon Favreau seen at Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Hollywood, CA.

What to Watch: Friends

Favreau has provided his voice (and production expertise) to numerous TV shows; but probably his most famous guest stint was the six episode run he had on Season 3 of Friends. His time as Pete may have crashed and burned both his relationship with Monica (Courtney Cox) and his hopes of joining the UFC; but it also led to some of the show's funniest episodes.

Where to Watch It: Netflix

Zendaya (Michelle)

Los Angeles, CA - 6/28/17: Zendaya seen at Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Hollywood, CA.

What to Watch: Shake It Up!

This probably depends on your tolerance for Disney Channel tween shows, but Shake it Up! is notable not just for launching the career of Zendaya, but also Bella Thorne. It's cute, funny, and aside for a controversial joke late in Season 2, appropriate for all ages.

Where to Watch It: Netflix

Donald Glover (Aaron Davis)

Donald Glover, Atlanta

What to Watch: Atlanta

I mean you can also watch the excellent comedy Community, which featured Glover in the first few seasons. But his idiosyncratic take on the city of Atlanta takes huge risks -- and even more than his musical alter-ego Childish Gambino, helped launch Glover into the stratosphere of entertainers.

Where to Watch It: FX Now

Tony Revolori (Flash)

Los Angeles, CA - 6/28/17: Tony Revolori seen at Columbia Pictures World Premiere of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, in Hollywood, CA.

What to Watch: Son of Zorn

Revolori is probably better known for his film work, including Grand Budapest Hotel; but he had a recurring role on FOX's short-lived animation/live-action hybrid this past season. He only appeared in a few episodes of the show, which sent a He-Man type character to our "regular" Earth; but beggars can't be choosers!

Where to Watch It: Hulu

Hannibal Buress (Coach Wilson)

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 10: Comedian Hannibal Buress performs during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 10, 2017 in Manchester, Tennessee.

What to Watch: Broad City

The hilariously understated Buress made waves for his deadpan delivery as Ilana's boyfriend Lincoln on Comedy Central's buzzy show, and for good reason. Where Ilana and Abbi are over the top, Lincoln is one of the chillest dudes on TV.

Where to Watch It: Hulu

Bonus! The rest of the supporting cast has more surprising guest TV stars than an episode of The Love Boat. You can check out Bokeem Woodbine (Underground), Kenneth Choi (American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson), Tyne Daly (Judging Amy), Selinas Leyva (Orange Is the New Black), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Michael Mando (Better Call Saul) and a few spoilery TV star surprises you'll have to wait to see on screen.