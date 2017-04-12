There's a Speidi baby on the way! Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are expecting their first child together.

The Hills villains-turned-beloved tabloid staples revealed the story of Montag's pregnancy thus far to Us Weekly, from the moment Pratt learned she was pregnant to why they waited 10 years to start a family.

Three months ago, Pratt, 33, rolled out of bed to find Montag, 30, "just standing there," he told the magazine. "The look on her face, I can't even describe it. She was literally glowing. I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread."

But Montag wasn't surprising Pratt with delicious baked goods, and instead revealed she was pregnant. "I was like, 'Whoa, that's way more exciting than banana bread!'" he concedes.

The couple had only just begun trying to get pregnant that month, but having a baby had been on Montag's mind for a while. "I wanted a baby three years ago. Spencer was a little hesitant. Then one thing after another came up," Montag said. "We had work obligations, like Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K., which I did not want to be pregnant for. I'm actually really thankful we waited. I thought I was ready in my 20s, but with everything we had going on, it just wouldn't have been a good situation for us."

Though the pair used to be known for their outlandish behavior (think: Lauren Conrad's sex tape rumors, Montag getting 10 plastic surgery procedures in one day), Montag and Pratt have left all that drama behind. Now, Pratt sells crystals online and runs his excellent Twitter while Montag's Snapchat is filled with images of their domestic bliss (which mainly includes lots of adorable dogs).

Now, the pair is looking ahead to parenthood, and hoping for a baby boy. "Heidi watches videos of gender reveals on Pinterest for ideas," Pratt said.

"I'd love to have a son and for the Pratt name to continue," Montag adds.