If you were expecting South Park to tread lightly on the recent conflicts surrounding white nationalist and Neo-Nazi protestors, think again. The Season 21 premiere, titled "White People Renovating Houses," will take aim at these tiki torch-wielding protestors in a way that's sure to make you laugh -- and then immediately wonder if you're going to hell for finding these jokes funny. You know, typical South Park stuff.

The synopsis teases, "protestors armed with tiki torches and confederate flags take to the streets of South Park, [and] Randy comes to grips with what it means to be white in today's society."

After recent demonstrations in Charlottesville grew violent, leaving one dead and many more injured, you can bet the streets of South Park won't be safe for long. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised if they incorporated President Donald Trump's much criticized statements about fine people on "both sides" of the issue.

South Park premieres Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10/9c on Comedy Central.