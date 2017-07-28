Now Playing Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

TV's hardest working show will get a little bit of breathing room before it returns for the most punishing production cycle in the business. Comedy Central has delayed the start of South Park's Season 21, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (Side note: 21 seasons!?!?!?!)

The upcoming season was originally scheduled to premiere on Aug. 23, but will now slip back into the middle of the following month on Sept. 13. No reason was given for the delay, but the new premiere date lines up with the previous four seasons, which all premiered in mid-to-late September.

The return of Broad City was also moved back to Sept. 13 as the comedy looks to benefit from South Park's audience.

Season 21 of South Park is expected to be less serialized than recent seasons and return to the show's roots of standalone episodes.

South Park returns Sept. 13 on Comedy Central.