South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker are getting in on the charitable giveaway game just in time for the holidays.

Partnering with Omaze, the two are offering fans of the show a shot at being drawn in as one of the townspeople in the title locale in exchange for a donation to Omaze's drive for the organization, Next for Austism. Who knows? Maybe they'll even let you kill Kenny for old times' sake.

The prize package will also include a trip for two to the show's Los Angeles studio and lunch with the comedic pair, who teamed up to launch the revolutionary animated show and its resulting properties over 20 years ago.

Whoever does donate and is drawn to receive a mini-guest spot on a forthcoming episode — presuambly, as part of Season 22, as the 21st season concludes tonight — will be able to spout Cartman-isms like this for all of eternity: