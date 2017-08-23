Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

This is a TV marathon that not even Cartman could sit through.

Comedy Central announced Wednesday that it's running a South Park marathon starting Sept. 6 until the new season premiere on Sept. 13. That's eight full days of South Park.

The marathon will consist of 254 episodes (277 episodes of South Park have been produced so far) airing (almost) all day every day from midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 6 until the Season 21 premiere at 10/9c on Sept. 13. It's not a nonstop marathon, though. It will be interrupted by new episodes of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, which will air at its regularly scheduled time.

The new season will be less serialized than the previous few seasons, returning it to the purely episodic format of earlier seasons, and will move away from satirizing Donald Trump.

Comedy Central is also launching a special South Park emoji that will be featured on Twitter whenever a user tweets any of the following hashtags: #SouthPark, #NewSouthPark, #SouthParkPremiere, #SouthPark21, #Memberberries, and #Cartman. The emoji will go live on Wednesday, September 13 and be active throughout the season.

South Park Season 21 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 10/9c on Comedy Central.