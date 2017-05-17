After multiple release delays, it looks like the new South Park video game is finally hitting shelves this fall.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole, a follow-up to 2014's popular RPG South Park: The Stick of Truth, was originally scheduled for release on December 2016, but was pushed back to early 2017 because co-creators and animators Matt Stone and Trey Parker wanted to ensure that the gaming experience would be optimal for fans of the series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the script for the game is "massive," which might explain the delays, but Ubisoft declined to comment on the nearly year-long delay of The Fractured But Whole.

No matter the reason, a new teaser trailer for the forthcoming game has been released, showing the "New Kid" out and about acting as a vigilante crime-fighter who breaks wind at the behest of Eric Cartman (who's established his superhero loyalists "Coon and Friends") and has the townspeople upset about all the excess flatulence. The trailer boasts a new release date of October 17th, 2017, two months after the debut of the show's 21st season on Comedy Central.

The Fractured But Whole is expected to pick up after the events of The Stick of Truth, with all of the South Park children joining either Cartman's group or its rival, the Freedom Pals, and the "New Kid" at the center of this smelly turf war.