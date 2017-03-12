Winter didn't come for too long this year 'cause, ya know, climate change and all; but there's still something brewing from the kin of the King in the North right now. Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams, who play the too-long-estranged sisters Sansa and Arya Stark respectively, have teamed up for a shared screen appearance that's bound to make GoT fans sing.

The Stark sisters will appear on Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series together, and the show's Twitter feed shared a sneak peek of the two, readying for their ride.

And, while all eyes are on Sansa and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) to be the ones to initiate some House Stark Civil War Circa Season 7, is the way these two subtly pick at each other over who gets top billing in the episode preview might be a hint that we're not done seeing the Stark girls feuding, too? Have they been saving Arya's Nymeria wolf all this time for some hellish revenge moment when she's reunited with her sister? Will Arya add Sansa to her list for almost marrying Joffrey? We kid. Or maybe not?

The new version of Carpool Karaoke is also expected to offer up a twist for viewers. Whereas James Corden was at the wheel in the first meme-able run on The Late, Late Show with James Corden, this time it'll occasionally be pairs of celebrities who comb the streets by themselves, belting out tunes and firing off interview questions to one another. Turner and Williams are but two of the stars expected to rev their engine in the new 16-episode edition, but we can probably expect theirs to be more a family affair than others.