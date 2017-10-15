Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has announced her engagement to Joe Jonas, the former Jonas Brothers pop singer who's since found success with an entirely different band, DNCE.
Turner, who started dating Jonas in late 2016, posted a photo of her newly-bejeweled hand on top of his on Instagram Sunday, writing, "I said yes."
Naturally, her friends in Westeros had some fascinating reactions to the news:
Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) started adding to her collection of faces right away so she could keep tabs on the groom-to-be and make sure he's truly worthy of the Lady of Winterfell...
Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) went full-on Three-Eyed Raven to start a full accounting of his future brother-in-law's family history...
Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) added "Cake By the Ocean" to her sparring pump playlist...
Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) actually -- spoiler? -- rolled over in his grave...
And, naturally, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) just doesn't know.
Let's just hope she steers clear of anything red during this wedding.