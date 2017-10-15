Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has announced her engagement to Joe Jonas, the former Jonas Brothers pop singer who's since found success with an entirely different band, DNCE.

Turner, who started dating Jonas in late 2016, posted a photo of her newly-bejeweled hand on top of his on Instagram Sunday, writing, "I said yes."

I said yes. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Oct 15, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Naturally, her friends in Westeros had some fascinating reactions to the news:

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) started adding to her collection of faces right away so she could keep tabs on the groom-to-be and make sure he's truly worthy of the Lady of Winterfell...

Game of Thrones, HBO

Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) went full-on Three-Eyed Raven to start a full accounting of his future brother-in-law's family history...

Game of Thrones, HBO

Brienne of Tarth (Gwendoline Christie) added "Cake By the Ocean" to her sparring pump playlist...

Game of Thrones, HBO

Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) actually -- spoiler? -- rolled over in his grave...

Game of Thrones, HBO

And, naturally, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) just doesn't know.

Game of Thrones, HBO

Let's just hope she steers clear of anything red during this wedding.