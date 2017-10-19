If you thought Sophia Bush was leaving TV behind after her sudden exit from Chicago P.D., think again.

Bush has singed an exclusive talent holding and development deal with 20th Century Fox TV, which calls for her to star in a comedy or drama project this coming pilot season, Deadline reports. She will also have to develop additional projects for the studio as an executive producer.

"Now more than ever, vital female voices need to be heard," Bush says of this new deal. "I'm thrilled to begin developing content that inspires and excites me at 20th Century Fox TV."

Bush has been very vocal in recent years about a wide range of women's issues, most recently a campaign to preserve women's healthcare under the Trump administration, specifically as it relates to birth control. If we had to guess, our bet would be on Bush starring in and developing series with women at the forefront, possibly even with political undertones.

Bush's previous credits in include Partners and One Tree Hill.