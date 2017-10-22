After headlining not one but two long-lived small screen series, Sophia Bush is ready for some new creative endeavors. She'll star in a new show and act as an executive producer on other potential projects through her recently-announced 20th Century Fox TV deal. Before she can get to that, though, she wants to clear the air about her decision to leave Chicago P.D.

While promoting her nascent project for next fall, Bush responded to a follower on Instagram who suggested that she may have been pushed out of the police drama after four years, rather than leaving of her own volition. True to character, Bush couldn't let that comment slide.

"Took me a long time and a lot of hard work to get out of that show," Bush wrote in response to the commenter, who had suggested, "it sounded like they cut her, not she cut them." Bush went on to add, "Please don't demean my capabilities by degrading my position. I left because I wanted to. End of story."



Bush was integral to the One Chicago universe as Erin Lindsay, appearing in crossover episodes with Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago Justice, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. She previously starred on One Tree Hill for nine seasons and appeared in the short-lived romantic comedy series Partners.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.