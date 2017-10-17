Kurt Sutter's Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans MChas added a new lead, and he might look familiar.

Danny Pino, who most recently starred on BrainDead and recurred on Scandal, will be joining Mayans MC in a re-crafted pilot, according to TVLine. The series already attempted to launch last year, but now Sutter and filmmaker Elgin James' script is being re-tooled with additional roles, including Pino's Miguel Galinda, the son of Galindo Cartel founder Jose Galindo.

"With wit, charm and an Ivy League education, he navigates both sides of the border as effortlessly as he juggles his professional and family life. Having mastered success in both legitimate enterprises as well as the family business," Pino's character description reads.

The spin-off will be taking place after the events of the Sons of Anarchy finale, so any hopes at seeing some of your favorite long-gone Sons characters can go out the window. However, Mayans MC is shaping up to have a pretty great cast of its own. Pino joins Michael Irby (Taken) as part of the extended cast while Battlestar Galactica's Edward James Olmos and Revolution's JD Pardo will stay on from the original pilot.

This is the second time that Pino has joined forces with Sutter. Pino also had a stint on The Shield, where Sutter was a series writer. But Pino is best known for his work on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in which he starred as Det. Nick Amaro for three seasons.