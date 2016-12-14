Now Playing The Walking Dead: What To Expect In the Second Half of Season 7

The reveal that Sonequa Martin-Green will headline CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery is fantastic news for Martin-Green. But it absolutely stinks for her The Walking Dead character Sasha.

As we've learned through the age of widespread TV news, when an actor or actress that's currently on one show gets cast in another, it's a possibility that their character on the old show will be killed off (or sent off to boarding school indefinitely, go backpacking in Europe, get lost in the Upside Down, etc.). Given that Martin-Green's old show is The Walking Dead, which goes through more characters than a Rottweiler goes through chew toys, odds are that Sasha will become zombie chow sooner than later.

For the record, Entertainment Weekly, which broke the casting news, says that Martin-Green will "continue to serve as a series regular" on The Walking Dead. And that's certainly true as Sasha was alive when The Walking Dead took its winter break this past Sunday.

But for realsie, that statement doesn't say how long she'll be a regular on the show for, and phrases like that are meant to be attempts -- albeit futile -- to throw fans off the scent of the truth in exchange for exclusive information. Because if you ask me, she's a goner. And here's why.

[Spoilers for The Walking Dead comics follow. Read at your own risk!]

The character of Sasha was never in the comics, but as The Walking Dead and other TV adaptations have done, Sasha may be a stand-in for or combination of other characters from the comics. The lead suspect for Sasha's comic inspiration is a character named Holly, who, like Sasha, had an affair with Abraham.

And yep, you guessed it, Holly meets her maker in a comic storyline that just so happens to line up near where the show is now. Holly makes the ultimate sacrifice to bust open the gates of the Sanctuary by driving a vehicle through them, and is killed shortly after. With the TV series setting up Rick's group planning a counterattack on Negan's group, it wouldn't surprise me to see Sasha behind the wheel of a truck that smashes through the front door of the Sanctuary when The Walking Dead returns to AMC in February.

What do you think? Is Sasha a goner?

The Walking Dead returns in February on AMC, and Star Trek: Discovery debuts in May on CBS before moving to CBS All Access for its second episode.