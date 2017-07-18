For those who make it through to the Academy, the grueling second round on So You Think You Can Dance, one bad performance is all it takes to send you home.

That's what happened to hopeful contestant Ryan Bailey, whose bizarre contemporary routine to Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing" during Week 1 left the judging scratching their heads.

Did he not understand the meaning of the song? His frenetic movements did not mesh well with slower tempo of the passionate ballad.

The mismatched song choice proved to be Bailey's downfall and he was dismissed shortly after.

As perturbing as his performance was, it's still has nothing on America's Got Talent's Men With Pans. The comedic duo delivered an awkward burlesque routine in which they performed clumsy acrobatic moves naked while covering their bits with -- you guessed it -- frying pans. Like Bailey, they did not make it through to the next round. But unlike Bailey, their routine at least made us smile a little.

So You Think You Can Dance airs Monday nights at 9/8c on Fox and America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.