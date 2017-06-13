Our favorite summer competition series is back and focusing on adult dancers again (fortunately).

After featuring all children last year, So You Think You Can Dance kicked off Season 14 with stunning routines from talented young adults including contemporary dancer, Darius Hickman. His heartbreaking backstory is one of both tragedy and triumph.

At a young age, his mom was sentenced to prison and he found himself living with his aunt who soon entered an abusive relationship. He and his aunt fled several times only to be found by their abuser. She passed away three years ago and his godmother took him in, providing him with a loving home.

During his segment, Hickman said he channeled all of those negative experiences into dance which helped him get to where he is now. Just before he hit the stage, co-creator and judge Nigel Lythgoe said he hoped that Hickman would be good because he deserved something positive in his life. Spoiler alert: He was and received a ticket to the next round in Las Vegas.

So You Think you Can Dance airs Mondays at 8/7c on Fox.