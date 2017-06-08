TNT's promising Snowpiercer pilot has brought another crew member aboard its train that never stops: Mickey Sumner, who's also been seen on The Borgias and Low Winter Sun. She's joining Jennifer Connelly, who was announced yesterday, and Daveed Diggs.

According to Deadline, Sumner will play Bess Till, a brakeman onboard the Snowpiercer. She's part of the train's security force, but she's thoughtful and empathetic, and she finds herself caught in the center of a mystery that disrupts the train's uneasy status quo.

Snowpiercer is an adaptation of Bong Joon-ho's 2013 film of the same name. It tells the story of a train that circles the globe nonstop and contains the remnants of humanity seven years after the world has turned into a frozen wasteland. First-class passengers live in luxury in the front, while the poor live in squalor in the back. Obviously this leads to conflict.

Sumner has another claim to fame: she's the daughter of The Police frontman and "I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Crying" singer Sting, also known as Gordon Sumner.