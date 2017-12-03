With the spate of sexual assault allegations being waged against men across Hollywood and the political realm, 2017 has seen the career demises of many, many high-powered entertainment personalities ranging from Fox News' Bill O'Reilly to Harvey Weinstein to Kevin Spacey to, most recently, TV hosts like Charlie Rose and Matt Lauer.

And while Saturday Night Live has certainly addressed these various incidents and their ramifications as they've been made public (albeit with a bit of a pause on the initial Weinstein reaction), this week the show is talking about how women, collectively, feel about all of this by way of a digital short called "Welcome to Hell."

The sing-song music video reminds everyone that the extent of harassment that's been going on unpunished all this time isn't necessarily new to women, who feel compelled to walk home with their keys between their fingers for self-protection and might be on edge about anyone they come across at night. And there's an especially large sense of annoyance in the vid over the defensive notion that women should've spoken up sooner because they definitely have. Meanwhile, Leslie Jones pops in to ensure the rest, including host Saoirse Ronan, that women of color have it even worse than usual.

Perhaps the most biting part of the song comes when they address the outrage and disappointment of the entertainment avenues that are hampered by the disgrace of individual actors, like how Netflix's House of Cards producers are furiously working to find new footing in the wake of Spacey's dismissal.

To counter the complaint, they sing, "Now House of Cards is ruined and that really sucks. Well, here's a list of stuff that's ruined for us: parking and walking, Uber and ponytails, bathrobes and nighttime and drinking and hotels and vans... nothing good happens in a van. Welcome to Hell. This isn't news."

Now, that's what you call a mic drop. It's meant to be satire, of course, but perhaps this should be a PSA for anyone who's absolutely agape over how many people have become embroiled in sexual assault controversies of late.