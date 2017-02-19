Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

This week was a bye week for Saturday Night Live, which, instead of airing new material from an array of current events options -- Donald Trump's, erm, unique 72-minute press conference last week, mouthpiece Stephen Miller's hair-raising interviews and background details, or the capitalization of Hillary Clinton's buzzy dinner date with the actress who portrays her (and almost everyone else) in the show, Kate McKinnon -- played the first post-election show, hosted by Dave Chappelle with A Tribe Called Quest as the musical guests.

For those SNL fans who haven't quite committed the show's programming schedule to memory or, ya know, consulted their TV Guide (wink!), the fact that this week's show was a rerun was a major bummer.

Of course, there were some that thought it was honestly just fine because how could any parody be as ridiculous as the real thing anyway?

#snl is a rerun tonight because they had already aired their new episode this past Thursday. #TrumpPressConference — cc (@TiSciv) February 19, 2017

But for the most part, people saw it as a major missed opportunity-slash-the unfulfillment of their predictions for this week's Saturday night satirization session.

#SNL I think this was the worst weekend to air a rerun! pic.twitter.com/TrjaD6ylcD — S Watkins (@WatkinsStephie) February 19, 2017

First time in ages that I've made it a point to catch SNL. So much material generated this week and instead it's a rerun... — Orc (@orcicorn) February 19, 2017

WH treason, a Russian sub, unhinged press conference, Melbourne ego-stroking jerk off & #SNL is a RERUN?!!! I stayed home tonight for this! — Theresa Nemman (@Wh1t6W0lf) February 19, 2017

For some, the choice to re-run the first post-election episode was as timely as ever but also a little too cruel for school, especially with Kate McKinnon's heartbreaking "Hallelujah" rendition in the lead.

#SNL is a rerun of @katemckinnon singing 'Hallelujah'. Cried again, like the first time I saw it. Sigh. . . — Melanie Persists (@CarverBookCoach) February 19, 2017

This rerun of SNL is a roller coaster of emotions. One thing is certain a month later: A Tribe Called Quest is America's social conscience. — Jim Ryan (@radioJimRyan) February 19, 2017

If there's going to be a rerun on #SNL, the one after the election is as good as it gets right now. We are still in shock from it all. — Kevin Ahlgrim (@BBQ_n_Beer) February 19, 2017

Joe Trudeau just had to happen the week SNL is a rerun. — D-Wunq (@DWunq) February 15, 2017

Annnnd there were also the suggestions. Everyone's got a hot take on where this show should go now, guys.

If SNL really wants to piss Trump off they should have Hillary play him. — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 18, 2017

Rerun? SNL missed a "golden" opportunity to run Trump's press conf. in full and have Alec Baldwin pop out w/ "Live From NY, it's Sat Night!" — Uncle Matt (@UncleMatts2HS) February 19, 2017



Clearly, Saturday Night Live has become a critical source of cultural reprieve for those who are looking for some levity about the current political climate, as the recent ratings rise indicates, and while the show won't return with a new episode until March 4th, with Hidden Figures star Octavia Spencer scheduled to host, there's a good chance the administration will continue to give the writers plenty of material to work with in the meantime.