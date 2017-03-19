With all of the political content on tap for parodying this week -- heck, most of it seemed like satire already -- Saturday Night Live fans were understandably disappointed when they found out the show wasn't returning until April, when it'll break tradition (an unpresidented decision, to be sure) and air on both coasts simultaneously for the final four episodes of the season. We've seen this late-night letdown realization set in in spectacular fashion before, after all.

From Press Secretary Sean Spicer's belligerent briefer on Thursday and President Donald Trump's handshake-diss with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny laying down some knowledge about St. Patrick and the value of immigrants to America and Trump's buck-passage to Fox News over his inflammatory allegations that Trump Tower had been wiretapped by former President Barack Obama... Let's just say there were a lot of sketches already writing themselves this week where a lot of SNL fans were concerned.

Instead, though, NBC re-aired Casey Affleck's December 2016 episode Saturday night. Sure, Affleck's episode had some gems, like this riff on those "actual customers advertisements" for Dunkin' Donuts.

But even his Academy Award win for Best Actor in Manchester by the Sea couldn't cover up the controversy that looms large over his life right now, as he has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women who worked with him on a previous film. Oscar presenter Brie Larson, for example, couldn't completely conceal her distaste for honoring him in light of the allegations.

So, the fact that his episode was given another showing this week was troubling to many tweeters.

SNL is gon invite rapist casey affleck to host cause he won an oscar but i dont see best picture oscar winner mahershala ali on there mkay — HamilHell 2 yrs late (@xsunnystarsx) March 19, 2017

Out of all episodes SNL could have chosen to rerun they choose the one with Casey Affleck who is clearly guilty of sexual harassment. — Isa (@igt27) March 19, 2017

Casey affleck rerun on @nbcsnl tonight. I'm assuming every other episode of #SNL ever was destroyed in a fire? — Marie J Cady (@MarieJC13) March 19, 2017

When SNL is a repeat AND it's been a busy news cycle AND Casey Affleck is hosting pic.twitter.com/uMBV2BKMLu — Jason Saxon Smith (@jasonsaxonsmith) March 19, 2017

What made it worse, for some, was the fact that the second showing also happened to take place during Women's History Month.

Even a show like SNL, which lives and breathes current events, can't be expected to run new material every single week -- although the decision to incorporate "Weekend Update" into the summer schedule to make up for the show's hiatus is certainly a start. But for these Twitter users, it's clear they want the show to be just a little less tone deaf on which reruns they do choose to throw into the emptied timeslots -- since SNL holds itself out as a symbol of "with it" wit, fans expect they should also have a finger on the political pulse when it comes to decisions like this.

