On Friday, Crackle, Sony's free on-demand streaming platform, released the premiere date and trailer for its new series Snatch.

Snatch's 10-episode first season premieres Thursday, March 16. It's based on director Guy Ritchie's classic British heist flick of the same name. The series stars Rupert Grint -- Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter movies, taking a sharp left turn -- as the leader of group of inexperienced hustlers who stumble upon a truckload of stolen gold bullion and are suddenly thrown deep into London's criminal underworld. The cast includes Fear the Walking Dead's Dougray Scott and Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick as gangster Sonny Castillo, who gets his Scarface on in the trailer.

"I play a Cuban-born, Miami gangster," Westwick told reporters at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. "Obviously, I'm not from that part of the world. So I spent a fair bit of time looking for different people to base it on and I settled on Pitbull the rapper. I don't know if I actually sounded like him, but it felt like a good fit. And you know what? Even if you don't like it, I do."

If it's anything like the movie, it'll be funny, action-packed and stuffed with barmy British accents.

Snatch premieres Thursday, March 16 on Crackle.