Orlando Jones left Sleepy Hollow under less-than-happy circumstances in 2015. He said then that he probably won't be back, but last week, he told TVGuide.com at the Television Critics Association winter previews this week that he'd return to the show under one condition.

"If you can get Misha Collins from Supernatural to team up and we'd be demon exterminators together," Jones, who was at TCA promoting the upcoming BET miniseries Madiba, pitched.

The idea initially drew skepticism from Jones' Madiba co-star Laurence Fishburne, but Fishburne eventually came around to the idea. "Demon slaying, that's what I'm talking about," he said enthusiastically.

Check out the video to see Jones' full pitch for a Supernatural-Sleepy Hollow crossover/spin-off. Unfortunately, a Capt. Frank Irving/Castiel team-up is unrealistic for a lot of reasons, so basically what Orlando Jones is saying is that he's never going back to Sleepy Hollow. Their loss.

Madiba, a six-part miniseries about the life of South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela, premieres Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9/8c on BET.