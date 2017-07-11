There's a new boss on Six and the guys better get ready.

Olivia Munn is joining the History military drama as a series regular for Season 2, TV Guide has learned. Munn will play Gina, "a ruthless and smart CIA operative who rose from being a CIA shooter to a high-level Operations Officer." The actress is set to appear in all 10 of Season 2's episodes and joins Eric Ladin as a new recruit for the series.

Six is based on the real missions of NAVY Seal Team Six, the unit responsible for killing Osama Bin Laden. The show focuses on not only the missions, but the team's personal lives and how they make the decisions in their high stakes job.

The Six cast also includes Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Brianne Davis, Nadine Velazquez, Dominic Adams, Jaylen Moore and Lindsley Register.