Sister, Sister, never knew how much we missed 'ya -- that is, until the ABC-turned-WB series went off the air in 1999.

But now, it appears as though the show's original stars Tia and Tamera Mowry are working to bring the separated-at-birth comedy back to TV. "We're looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show," Tia told Nylon.

Although the famous twins are down to reprise their roles as Tia and Tamera Campbell, Tia revealed the process of rebooting Sister, Sister has proven to be more of a challenge than they initially anticipated."I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it's a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge."

With reboot fever in the air, Tia believes it's only a matter of time before they find the right team and network to revive Sister, Sister. And when they do, the actress hopes to bring back a lot of the show's great guest stars from the '90s, which included Taraji P. Henson, Kobe Bryant and the Olsen twins.

"It's not dead in any kind of way," Tia insists. "We're moving forward, we're taking those strides. They're slow strides, but we're pushing as hard as we can to make people happy and make our fans happy."

In addition to the Mowrey twins, Sister, Sister also starred Jackée Harry as their mother Lisa Landry, Tim Reid as their father Ray Campbell and Margues Houston as Roger.