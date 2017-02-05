Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Just in case we'd forgotten from watching Shaquille O'Neal over the years go from star athlete to star pitchman, sports commentator, media personality and everything else, that dude is huge. Like, massively large.

We got reminded when, before the face-off between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons got underway, Olympian and Pretty Little Liars enthusiast Simon Biles took a pic - all four 4'8" of her -- next to Shaq's 7'1" frame.

The athletes, who'd never met, snapped the shot after the NBA hero walked into the room at an event; she of course posted the pic on Instagram. This is the pic that could prompt a thousand jokes but better still, a question: Wouldn't these two make an awesome pair on a reality show competition? We know we'd watch.