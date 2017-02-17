Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

We finally have our first look at the fourth season of HBO's Silicon Valley, and it may be time to get Richard (Thomas Middleditch) some help.

Just as things seem to be turning around for Pied Piper, which went through a whole lot of turmoil last season but decided to pivot to focus on becoming a video chat program, Richard drops a bombshell on his team: he's quitting. Oh Richard.

But Richard, ever the fountain of ideas, comes up with a new plan and it's... oh Richard... really? That's your idea? Someone get a straitjacket and the number for a mental health clinic.

Season 4 of Silicon Valley premieres Sunday, Apr. 23 at 10/9c on HBO.