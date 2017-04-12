Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Season 4 of Silicon Valley starts with Pied Piper founder Richard Hendricks (Thomas Middleditch) making a big decision: he's going to leave the company he founded to work on a grand new project, building a new internet.

Pied Piper pivoted to become a video chat company, which just doesn't excite Richard. So he's taking his algorithm and the Pied Piper name (with no protest from the other guys) and setting out on his own to build a decentralized internet powered by cell phones.

Of course, this means leaving behind biz dev guy Donald "Jared" Dunn (Zach Woods), who never stopped believing in Richard even when everyone else did. "This is cause for some conflict," Middleditch tells TVGuide.com.

Zach Woods and Thomas Middleditch, Silicon Valley

Jared may do alright with the ladies, but the love of his life is Richard, and it will break our hearts if the boys are separated for good.

"If Jared starts to feel that Richard isn't Richard anymore, that would be devastating to the poor man," Middleditch said.

We'll see what happens when Silicon Valley Season 4 premieres Sunday, April 23 at 10/9c on HBO.