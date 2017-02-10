Silicon Valley, HBO's Emmy-winning tech industry satire, will return for its fourth season on April 23, the network announced Friday.

It will take over the 10 p.m. Sunday slot after the series finale of Girls on April 16. It's coming back a week after the season premieres of Veep and its lead-in The Leftovers.

Silicon Valley has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at the Emmys in each of its previous three seasons, but has never won a major award (its wins have been in technical categories). Star Thomas Middleditch got his first acting nomination last season.

Amanda Crew, Thomas Middleditch, Martin Starr, T.J. Miller, Kumail Nanjiani and Zach Woods, Silicon Valley



Season 4 will pick up as the Pied Piper team tries to pivot from a search company to a video chat company. Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Starr, Amanda Crew, and Zach Woods are all returning.

