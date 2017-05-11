Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Showtime is shipping off to Boston this fall.

The network has ordered a 10-episode first season of SMILF, a half-hour comedy series created by, written by, produced by, directed by and starring Frankie Shaw, based on her semi-autobiographical Sundance darling short film of the same name.

Shaw, who you may remember from her role as Shayla on Season 1 of Mr. Robot, will star as Bridgette, a young woman from Boston's gritty Southie neighborhood "whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood," as Showtime puts it.

Rosie O'Donnell will co-star as Bridgette's DGAF mother Tutu. It's O'Donnell's first regular TV acting role.

"It's thrilling to find an artist with a strong, singular voice that is new to television," Showtime programming boss Gary Levine said in a statement. "Frankie literally does it all on SMILF: writer, producer, director and star, and the results are funny, emotional, surprising and unapologetic."

SMILF will premiere this fall.

